Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultural figures

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) The 12th edition of the annual Sharjah Ramadan Majlis is set to kick off tomorrow and will run 5th April,

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, this year's edition includes three engaging sessions with the participation of leading Arab and international cultural, artistic and sports figures.

The audience will also have a book-signing date with Shrabani Basu, author of the book and now a hit Hollywood film "Victoria and Abdul."

There will also be exciting contests testing the knowledge and interests of the audience, offering attractive prizes, in partnership with Sharjah Cooperative Society, Grand Stores and Lulu Supermarkets.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said, “The Sharjah Ramadan Majlis constitutes a cultural and knowledge platform that allows a free exchange of views on most prominent issues and concerns of society through proposals by leading experts and leaders in various sectors."

The SGMB Director-General added, "In this year's Ramadan Majlis, we look forward to keeping pace with the changes in sports that the region has witnessed in recent years.

We have chosen topics that enjoy huge public interest and social engagement such as football, social media platforms, the content creation industry and creative production.”

Held on Monday, the first session, entitled "The Offensive and Defensive Line... Football between results and the Pleasure of Performance", discusses the impact of training plans on football, the performance of players and their roles on the field, and the extent to which offensive and defensive forms of play reflect on club fans. The session features popular football stars Ricardo Kaka, former player on the Brazilian national team, AC Milan and Real Madrid, Mohamed AlNeny, Egyptian national team star and Arsenal's midfielder. Kuwaiti sports journalist, Meshari Al-Khazim, will be the session moderator.

Tuesday will see a session entitled "Creators of Visual Content: Criteria for Success and Reasons for Continuity" featuring Journalist Muhammad Al-Kaabi, Adel Al-Adwani, Qassem Al-Hato, and Lulwa Al-Khataf, while Wednesday feature a session entitled “Artistic Creativity: From Script to Performance” in a discussion between Egyptian artist Ahmed Zaher, Shrabani Basu, and Mohamed Diab, Director of the “Moon Knight” series.

