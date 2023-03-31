UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Accepts Ramadan Greetings From Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday evening, received at Al Bade'e Palace, congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and a number of of well-wishers.
In presence were Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness received congratulations on the occasion from the sheikhs and from Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, senior state officials, dignitaries, delegations of institutions, masses of citizens and members of communities who expressed their sincere congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, wishing His Highness good health and well-being, and more progress and prosperity to the UAE leadership and citizens, and goodness and blessings to the Arab and Islamic nations.

Accepting congratulations alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Qasimi; Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Office of His Highness the Ruler; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi; Director of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan; and heads of local departments and institutions.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Rashid Salem Progress Bade Saud From Arab Airport Ramadan

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

3 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

2 hours ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

2 hours ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

2 hours ago
 Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son ..

Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held in Awful Conditions in US ..

2 hours ago
 French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Produ ..

French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Producing Fuel for Russian Aircraft ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.