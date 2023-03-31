Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday evening, received at Al Bade'e Palace, congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and a number of of well-wishers.

In presence were Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness received congratulations on the occasion from the sheikhs and from Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, senior state officials, dignitaries, delegations of institutions, masses of citizens and members of communities who expressed their sincere congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, wishing His Highness good health and well-being, and more progress and prosperity to the UAE leadership and citizens, and goodness and blessings to the Arab and Islamic nations.

Accepting congratulations alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Qasimi; Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Office of His Highness the Ruler; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi; Director of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan; and heads of local departments and institutions.