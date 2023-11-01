Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SIBF 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated today the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) with the theme "We Speak Books", at Expo Centre Sharjah, running until 12th November.

The inauguration was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah was received by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Isam Bin Saqer Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqer Al Qasimi, Chairman of Districts Affairs Department; and Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

His Highness was also welcomed by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office (SDO); Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Muhammad bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; senior officials, diplomats, representatives of cultural organisations and institutions, as well as intellectuals and literati.

During His Highness’s speech, the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the South Korean delegation, the Guest of Honour of the 42nd edition, and the University of Coimbra delegation, who are showcasing invaluable manuscripts from the university's library at the book fair. The Ruler of Sharjah also welcomed participants in the 1st Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Language Studies in Europe for Non-Native Speakers, the delegation from Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland, and the Libyan Arabic novelist Ibrahim al-Koni, Personality of the Year at the book fair.

After sharing these inspiring words, the Sharjah Ruler along with Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), felicitated Ibrahim Al-Koni, the renowned Libyan writer and novelist, who has been named as the 'Cultural Personality of the Year' at SIBF 2023.

The Swiss publisher Unionsverlag received accolades for their exceptional work in winning the 7th Sharjah Translation Award, 'Turjuman,' for their translation of Raja'a Alem's novel, The Dove's Necklace. Originally published in Arabic by Centre Culturel Arabe in Morocco, this translation earned well-deserved recognition.

His Highness also signed first editions of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, and Oman's History: From Ancient Settlements to the Fall of the Ibadi State, during the opening ceremony.

During his keynote speech, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, highlighted the remarkable growth and achievements of SIBF under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

Al Ameri emphasised that the 42nd edition of SIBF has attracted publishers and exhibitors from 109 countries, collectively representing more than half of the world's nations. He asserted that this global gathering is in fact a reflection of SIBF's evolution into a pioneering force that continues to leave a lasting impact on both Arab and global cultures.

Following the opening ceremony, The Ruler of Sharjah toured SIBF accompanied and briefed by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, on the participating pavilions, institutions, entities and publishers, and on the diverse agenda during the 12-day fair. The Ruler of Sharjah started his tour with a visit to the Guest of Honor pavilion from South Korea, where he received a detailed briefing on their program, as well as the major activities and events that this pavilion would host during their participation.

In addition, His Highness explored the pavilions of various Sharjah-based entities, gaining a deeper understanding of their contributions to the cultural landscape, their support for literary, cultural, and scientific endeavours by Emirati and Arab authors and intellectuals. The Ruler of Sharjah also visited numerous pavilions showcasing the latest works from local and Arab publishers across diverse knowledge, culture, and scientific domains.

His Highness explored several pavilions hosting various initiatives and activities in line with Sharjah's cultural journey, encompassing both national and international programs designed to advance the publishing realm, encourage reading, writing, and elevate children's education.

During his tour, His Highness graciously received numerous gifts and an array of cultural, scientific, and literary publications from the participating pavilions, writers, and intellectuals.

This year's edition of SIBF boasts an impressive participation of 2,033 publishers hailing from 109 countries. Among them are 1,043 Arab publishing houses and 990 foreign counterparts, collectively showcasing an astonishing 1.5 million titles. This remarkable collection comprises 800,000 Arabic titles alongside 700 titles from other languages. The 42nd edition further distinguishes itself with 215 prominent Arab and international writers, thinkers, innovators, and artists who will lead 1,700 activities, including 900 workshops, musical performances, theatrical productions, culinary events, and much more.