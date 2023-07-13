Open Menu

Sharjah's Islamic Arts Festival To Showcase 'Manifestations' Of Global Creativity

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of global creativity

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) The 25th edition of the Islamic Arts Festival ( IAF), which is held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and scheduled to begin in December, has received approval from the Supreme Committee.

During a meeting at the Department of Culture in Sharjah, chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department and Festival Director, the artworks participating in the festival were officially endorsed by the Supreme Committee.

Al Qaseer emphasised the committee's commitment to the vision and objectives of the festival, which reflects the Ruler of Sharjah's vision of highlighting the arts as a creative and universal language of civilisation. He highlighted the significance of this edition, particularly due to the participation of artists from different countries.

Al Qaseer also noted that the received artworks have brought forth fresh ideas, reflecting the theme of this edition, "Tajaliat (Manifestations).

" Additionally, he confirmed that the selection of artworks was based on their alignment with the festival's theme.

The festival's director stated that a diverse range of interior artworks will be showcased at the Sharjah Art Museum, Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, Calligraphers' House, Dar Al-Nadwa, Pottery House, Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, and the Sharjah Centre for Arabic Calligraphy and Ornamentation. The cities of Kalba and Khorfakkan will also feature unique artistic works that reflect the authenticity of this art form. Furthermore, Beit Al-Hikma, 1971-Design Space, and various local institutions will exhibit an impressive collection of striking artworks created by Emirati, Arab, and international artists.

The Islamic Arts Festival was initiated in 1998 under the guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. Since then, it has revitalised the artistic vision for Islamic arts, ensuring the preservation of their aesthetic and historical significance.

