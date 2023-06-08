UrduPoint.com

Supreme Audit Institution Adopts Wajib Reporting Platform On Federal Level

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting platform on federal level

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) In line with its vision to enhance monitoring and control on the Federal level to fight corruption, the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) has announced the adoption of the innovative award-winning reporting platform, “Wajib” on nationwide.

The platform that was developed and launched by the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) in May 2022 will now be implemented across ministries and federal entities throughout the seven emirates, enabling individuals to report any financial or administrative corruption, thus solidifying the UAE's dedication to uphold the noble principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

The Wajib platform is accessible and easy to use. It has been distinguished as a leading secure digital reporting platform in the country allowing individuals to report any administrative or financial violations and corruption. The platform is designed to be inclusive for all members of society, conforming with rules and regulations in terms of protecting anyone who witnesses and reports wrongdoing in efforts to support national actions against corruption.

The platform is specifically designed to maintain the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality in protecting all reported data, as well as personal information of individuals who come forward with details that reveal violations or instances of corruption. The reports can be filed and submitted through the platform by anyone who witnesses unlawful or damaging practices that undermine the integrity of the government, including employees, customers and suppliers of government related entities.

Commenting on Wajib’s federal-wide adoption, a spokesperson of SAI, said, “We are keen to provide government entities, officials and the general public across UAE, with the required tools and platforms to take part in our fight to eliminate corruption by promoting the principles of integrity, accountability and transparency. Since its launch, the Wajib platform has shown that it is an effective tool for the reporting process and has become a great success in that manner and we believe that the adoption of Wajib on the federal will result in positive outcomes and benefits.”

A spokesperson for ADAA commented, “The implementation of the Wajib platform across the UAE is a great leap forward in our mandate to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability, as it is our goal to be the frontrunners of safeguarding not only Abu Dhabi’s public funds and resources but the entire nation’s as well. Through our strategic partnership with SAI, the reach of the Wajib reporting platform widens to help protect public funds across the country.”

Community members can easily report any financial or administrative violation taking part in the protection of public funds by registering and reporting on Wajib through https://wajib.gov.ae/.

Related Topics

Corruption UAE Abu Dhabi May All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority launches an initiative to e ..

Dubai Health Authority launches an initiative to enhance legal awareness of heal ..

1 minute ago
 Yahsat embarks on an action-packed week of activit ..

Yahsat embarks on an action-packed week of activities in Singapore

1 minute ago
 Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

1 hour ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

2 hours ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.