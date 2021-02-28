UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Ambassador Visits RAKEZ To Explore Investment Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investment opportunities

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) A high-level Swiss delegation headed by Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates, has recently visited Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone’s (RAKEZ ) headquarters to explore how the economic zone helps global investors tap the middle Eastern markets.

The Swiss delegation also included Matteo Boffa, President of Swiss Business Council Abu Dhabi, along with leaders of Swiss-owned companies in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Managing Director of RAKEZ, and Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, warmly welcomed the delegates and walked them through the various business solutions launched by RAKEZ in the past 12 months as well as provided insights on the unique business advantages offered by Ras Al Khaimah.

"We are glad to welcome Baggi and the senior Swiss leaders here in the UAE. At RAKEZ, we are always eager to optimise our products and services to effectively support investors from all over the world. Our discussions with the delegates have provided us with insights that we can use to further innovate our offerings and offer more ease to our growing Swiss population in RAKEZ," said Jallad.

Commenting on RAKEZ’s strategy on providing ease to its clients, Ambassador Baggi said, "I was particularly impressed by the holistic approach that RAKEZ offers to clients; a full range of competitive services under one roof is exactly what Swiss companies are looking forward to."

Related Topics

World Business UAE Abu Dhabi Boffa Switzerland United Arab Emirates Market All From

Recent Stories

RTA starts formal operation of new enhanced genera ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

2 hours ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

4 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

4 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.