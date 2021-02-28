Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investment opportunities

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) A high-level Swiss delegation headed by Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates, has recently visited Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone’s (RAKEZ ) headquarters to explore how the economic zone helps global investors tap the middle Eastern markets.

The Swiss delegation also included Matteo Boffa, President of Swiss Business Council Abu Dhabi, along with leaders of Swiss-owned companies in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Managing Director of RAKEZ, and Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, warmly welcomed the delegates and walked them through the various business solutions launched by RAKEZ in the past 12 months as well as provided insights on the unique business advantages offered by Ras Al Khaimah.

"We are glad to welcome Baggi and the senior Swiss leaders here in the UAE. At RAKEZ, we are always eager to optimise our products and services to effectively support investors from all over the world. Our discussions with the delegates have provided us with insights that we can use to further innovate our offerings and offer more ease to our growing Swiss population in RAKEZ," said Jallad.

Commenting on RAKEZ’s strategy on providing ease to its clients, Ambassador Baggi said, "I was particularly impressed by the holistic approach that RAKEZ offers to clients; a full range of competitive services under one roof is exactly what Swiss companies are looking forward to."