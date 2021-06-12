Tadweer to set up new fallen stock treatment facility in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) announced its plans to set up a dedicated facility for the treatment of fallen stock collected from the farms and ranches across the Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

The move comes as part of the Centre’s continued efforts to develop the required infrastructure and sustainable solutions for the safe and sustainable disposal of waste in compliance with the latest international practices.

With a capacity of 2,000 kg per hour, the facility will treat the dead animals collected by Tadweer from the farms and ranches across Abu Dhabi region according to the relevant environmental requirements.

Dr. Salim Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: "The establishment of a new facility for the treatment of fallen stock and related waste in Abu Dhabi articulates Tadweer’s continued efforts towards ensuring environmental sustainability in Abu Dhabi. At Tadweer, we aim to develop dedicated facilities for managing and treating various types of waste in accordance with the highest environmental standards. This will allow us to keep pace with the surging waste volumes and to promote sustainable development in the emirate."

"In response to the challenges facing the waste sector, Tadweer is working towards expediting the implementation of its strategic projects in Abu Dhabi to support the Government’s efforts towards building an integrated waste management system, while protecting the environment from all sources of pollution.

"The new facility will operate according to the latest international practices to ensure the safe disposal of dead animals and preserve the aesthetic appeal of the Emirate.

In parallel, the Centre will continue its efforts to promote proper waste handling practices among farm owners and workers and to educate them about the importance of following our instructions regarding the safe collection of farm and ranch waste including fallen stock. This will support our objectives of protecting the public health and environment in Abu Dhabi," Al Kaabi added.

Tadweer provides collection points for fallen stock near farms and ranches in various regions of the emirate to ensure their easy collection on daily basis. The Centre’s fallen stock treatment facility burns this waste at temperatures of up to 800 - 900 C in compliance with the local and international environmental regulations.

Disposing dead animals in farms and open areas has many adverse effects on the environment and on society, such as the release of unpleasant odors, proliferation of insects and rodents, and the spread of infectious diseases, among others.

To request the fallen stock collection service, owners of farms and ranches can reach out to Tadweer’s dedicated team through the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Center at 800555.

Tadweer is the key government entity responsible for all activities related to the development of waste management services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient and economical manner.

The Centre is also tasked with carrying out pest control, educating communities about the significance of protecting the environment, and encouraging them to adopt sound environmental habits to drive sustainable development.