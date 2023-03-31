Talabat UAE Enables Users To Contribute To '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 31st March, 2023 (WAM) – talabat UAE, a leading online food delivery and q-commerce platform, has announced its support for the "1 billion Meals Endowment" campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign aims to launch the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, and this marks the second year that talabat is supporting the initiative. Users can donate through the platform with donation values starting from AED 10, AED 50, AED 100, AED 300, or AED 500.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat UAE, expressed her gratitude to collaborate with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to support the "1 Billion Meals" campaign for the second year in a row, with a focus on endowment this Ramadan. She highlighted the values of giving and generosity that the nation's leaders have instilled in its people and their relentless efforts to offer aid and food assistance to underprivileged communities around the world.

Rahal emphasised that as an industry leader, talabat feels a sense of responsibility to lead by example by harnessing its tech for good. The company is grateful to MBRGI for the opportunity to participate in providing a sustainable solution to tackle food security, which has been driving talabat's corporate responsibility efforts. Rahal added that it is through joint efforts with trusted charity partners that talabat can create a lasting impact, and they look forward to their continued collaboration.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity and support the world's most vulnerable groups, including victims of natural disasters and conflicts. It bolsters the UAE's contribution to global efforts aimed at eradicating hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

Users can donate to the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign by typing "1 Billion Meals" in the search bar or clicking on the "Give back" option under "Shortcuts" on the homepage of the talabat app. The application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App store or Huawei AppGallery.

Besides the option to donate through the talabat app, the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels, including the campaign's website (www.1billionmeals.ae), a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999), bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802), and SMS donations for du users by sending the word "Meal" to 1020 or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Donations through the DubaiNow app can be made by clicking on the "Donations" tab.