Team Abu Dhabi's Al Qemzi Aims To Clinch F2 World Title In Portugal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi has the chance to clinch the UIM F2 World Championship title with one round to spare at the Grand Prix of Portugal this weekend.

The 2017 champion heads into the penultimate round of the 2019 series holding a commanding 30 points advantage over Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen following victories in Lithuania and Italy and a second place in Norway.

"I have a big lead and I’m relaxed, but I will push hard again because I want to win, said Al Qemzi. "I won in Portugal last year and I love the circuit in Ribadouro."

With the final round to follow in Abu Dhabi on December 5-7, Zandbergen, Portugal’s Duarte Benavente, German Stefan Hagin and Swedish pair Ola Pettersson Daniel Segenmark each have a mathematical chance of overhauling Al Qemzi.

But the Emirati driver, whose dominance of the series so far has been underlined by three successive pole positions, will secure his second F2 world crown in three years with a podium finish on the Douro River in Ribadouro on Sunday.

The F2 boats take to water at 11.15am local time on Saturday for a two-hour free practice session ahead of qualifying getting underway at 3pm. The Grand Prix of Portugal starts at 3.45pm on Sunday.

