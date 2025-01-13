Tenth edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum kicks off Wednesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the 10th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will commence on Wednesday, 14th January 2025.

Held at Madinat Jumeirah under the theme "Sustainable Future," the event will host an elite group of global figures, renowned speakers, heads of entities and organisations, and leaders of major international companies specialising in project management.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, Emaar Properties PJSC, and the Project Management Institute (PMI) as co-organisers of the forum.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, “Marking its 10th edition, the forum has garnered huge success, with a strong turnout and extensive global participation from specialised speakers across various project management disciplines. Over the years, the forum had established itself as a premier global platform, attracting experts and specialists from around the world to present best practices, share innovative ideas, and propose creative solutions in project management.”

He added, “Collaborating with the entities and organisations renowned for their extensive expertise and long-standing experience in project management had been instrumental in achieving the forum’s objectives. This is evident in the presentation of global best practices, innovative ideas, and creative solutions in project management, as well as in showcasing Dubai's pioneering approach to implementing world-class standards for strategic projects, including airports, mega ports, and iconic developments within the emirate.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “Under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate had become a global role model for implementing innovative mega-projects according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability.”

He added, “The forum has become a global platform for exchanging expertise and best practices in project management. During the forum, we will showcase our pioneering experience in developing advanced electricity and water infrastructure, which has contributed to DEWA achieving global leadership positions, as it ranked first in more than 12 key performance indicators in its areas of work, according to a study conducted by a specialised global consultant.

”

Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon, Chairman of Eagle Hills, stated, "The 10th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum underscores the vital role of innovative and forward-thinking project management in shaping sustainable cities, driving transformation, and preparing for the jobs of the future. As we look ahead, our focus remains on empowering leaders and teams to deliver projects that are not only impactful today but also transformative for generations to come.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World’s Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our commitment to excellence, environmental stewardship and operational efficiency define our approach. This dedication is exemplified by our recent groundbreaking announcement to relocate our global headquarters to Expo City Dubai – a transformative milestone in our legacy of over half a century. This move positions us at the forefront of Dubai’s future, reinforcing our pledge to innovation, sustainability, and the advancement of global trade.”

Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of PMI, stated, "The discussions at the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will advance our efforts to broaden the vision of project work and empower project professionals to take ownership of improving outcomes, minimizing waste, and elevating both our profession and our world."

The Forum’s current edition will address a range of important topics, including sustainable project management, sustainable mobility, future cities, leadership & strategy, customer centricity, agile management, efficient construction, artificial intelligence and big data, digital twin & metaverse, blockchain technology, and the transformative impacts of generative AI (GPT).

Additionally, the forum will explore themes such as efficiency and optimisation, remote project management, the circular economy, project economy, virtual & augmented reality, information exchange management, future trends in project management, and autonomous project management.

The 10th edition of the forum brings together an elite panel of speakers, including: Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of the Project Management Institute (PMI); Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon and Chairman of Eagle Hills; Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Expert and Strategic Leader in Smart City Initiatives; and the forum’s keynote speaker, Arsène Wenger, OBE, former Arsenal Football Club Manager, and Head of Global Football Development, FIFA.