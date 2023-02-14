UrduPoint.com

To Address Challenges, Manage Crises, And Diversify Economies, The World Needs To Support Epistemic Modes Of Governance: Kuwait PM

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 01:45 AM

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs to support epistemic modes of governance: Kuwait PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM/KUNA) – To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs to support epistemic modes of governance, said the Prime Minister of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday.
In his speech to the World Government Summit held in Dubai, Sheikh Ahmad affirmed that the world was going through a delicate period that required exceptional management of any given situation whether it was improving economies or handling natural and manmade crises.
He noted that his country had taken confident steps toward realizing the Kuwait Vision 2035 for development, transforming it to a financial and commercial regional hub attracting global investments.
The Prime Minister also affirmed that the State of Kuwait had taken strides in the direction of digitizing government transactions and developing work, economic, environmental and social atmospheres.


He affirmed that the Kuwait plan was in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) 2030.
The Prime Minister remarked on the slogan of the current summit "Shaping Future
Governments", saying that it reflected a clear innovative vision for the world set by host country
the UAE.
He commended the Emirati government on its high-level organizing of this prestigious global
event.
The Kuwaiti Prime Minister said that the current summit was held during a critical time in the
world, extending during his speech condolences to the governments and people of both Turkiye

and Syria, which were affected by a devastating earthquake last Monday.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister World United Nations Syria UAE Kuwait Dubai Hub February Government

Recent Stories

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

1 hour ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

1 hour ago
 Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

2 hours ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

2 hours ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.