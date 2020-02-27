UrduPoint.com
UAE Bans Ferry Services With Iran

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

UAE bans ferry services with Iran

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport has banned ferry services with the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice, and all commercial vessels coming in to the country to present a statement of health condition for their crews, 72 hours ahead of arrival.

The development is part of the proactive measures being taken by the UAE to identify suspected novel coronavirus cases, prevent the spread of the virus and ensure protection of the society and its safety as per international practices and guidelines.

Under the new measures, all UAE port authorities have to report to FTA any suspected coronavirus cases onboard the ships docking at the country's ports and to take into strict consideration the guidelines enforced by the World Health Organisation in this respect to ensure virus suppression and containment.

