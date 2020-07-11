UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Mohammed bin Rashid

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) DUBAI, 11th July 2020 (WAM) - After approval from UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s new Cabinet ministers took their oaths before Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a remote swearing-in ceremony.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was present during the remote swearing-in ceremony.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the UAE government reflects the wise vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is now entering a new phase tasked with preparing for the next 50 years of the United Arab Emirates’ development march.

"With the support of my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE government has been swift in responding to the new global changes. We are among the top countries in the world in terms of proactively responding to surrounding challenges, taking proper decisions and resetting our priorities," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: "The UAE has entered a new phase of effectiveness in the government work led by my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. The UAE has always been proactive in dealing with transformations with creative thinking and forward-looking visions. My best wishes for the new government team that took the oath today to serve the UAE and its people."

Earlier last week, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the merger of ministries and departments in a UAE Cabinet reshuffle to create a more agile government.

The new structure includes the closure of 50% of government services centres and their transformation into digital platforms within a period of two years, and the mergers of around 50% of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, in addition to the appointments of new ministers of state and CEOs of specialised sectors.

The new ministries include the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which will develop the country’s industrial sector. Three ministers will also be appointed under the Ministry of Economy, as well as a Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications while a UAE Government Media Office will be established.

The new structure of the government includes the merger of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to become the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the merger of the National Media Council, NMC, and the Federal Youth Authority to the Ministry of Culture, the merger of the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Ministry of Community Development, the merger of the National Qualifications Authority and the Ministry of Education, and the merger of the Insurance Authority and the Securities and Commodities Authority.

The new UAE Government structure is as follows: 1. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense 2.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior 3. H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs 4. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Cabinet Member and Minister of Finance 5. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation 6. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence 7. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future 8. Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs 9. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Cabinet Member, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs 10. Dr. Anwar bin Mohammad Gargash, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs 11. Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Financial Affairs 12. Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation 13. Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure 14. Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Climate Change and the Environment 15. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology 16. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Justice 17. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Cabinet Member and Minister of education 18. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Defence Affairs 19. Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth 20. Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Public Education 21. Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Cabinet Member and Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation 22. Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Cabinet Member and Minister of Community Development 23. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy 24. Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State 25. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs 26. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade 27. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future 28. Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs 29. Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State 30. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of State for food and Water Security 31. Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology 32. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications 33. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State CEOs of UAE Government 34. Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli, Head of Legal Affairs 35. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security 36. Saeed Al-Attar, Head of Government Media Office 37. Huda Al Hashemi, Head of Government Strategy and Innovation 38. Hamad Al-Mansoori, Head of the Digital Government 39. Mohammed bin Taleya, Head of Government Services