(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates chaired an Arab League meeting today that looking into ways of confronting Iran's interferences in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

The meeting was held by the Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee on the follow-up on the crisis with Iran on the sidelines of the 155the session of the Arab League Council, and was chaired by Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, UAE Minister of State.

Representatives of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in addition to the Secretary-General of the Arab League attended the meeting, which was held in the Egyptian capital and discussed the developments of the crisis.