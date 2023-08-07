UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The UAE, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), chaired the fourth meeting of the Regional Cooperation Mechanism between the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The meeting took place in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, with the participation of eight ICAO member states from the MENA region.

The meeting was inaugurated by Mohammed Abdeljalil, Minister of Transport and Logistics of Morocco, and Aysha Mohammed Alhameli, Assistant Director-General of Air Accident Investigations in the UAE.

The meeting's agenda covered various topics, with participants discussing key measures for preventing aircraft accidents through data and safety information collection and analyses in the aviation sector.

They also reviewed the implementation of outcomes and recommendations from previous meetings, as well as updated information and the internal working mechanisms of each entity, to ensure aviation safety and achieve their common goals.

Representatives from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), as well as the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA), participated in the meeting.

Oman also announced its intention to host the upcoming meetings of the MENA Regional Coordination Committee, which is initially scheduled to take place during the second quarter of 2024 in the Omani capital, Muscat.