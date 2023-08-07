Open Menu

UAE Chairs Meeting Of Regional Cooperation Mechanism Between ICAO, MENA

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 04:45 PM

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The UAE, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), chaired the fourth meeting of the Regional Cooperation Mechanism between the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The meeting took place in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, with the participation of eight ICAO member states from the MENA region.

The meeting was inaugurated by Mohammed Abdeljalil, Minister of Transport and Logistics of Morocco, and Aysha Mohammed Alhameli, Assistant Director-General of Air Accident Investigations in the UAE.

The meeting's agenda covered various topics, with participants discussing key measures for preventing aircraft accidents through data and safety information collection and analyses in the aviation sector.

They also reviewed the implementation of outcomes and recommendations from previous meetings, as well as updated information and the internal working mechanisms of each entity, to ensure aviation safety and achieve their common goals.

Representatives from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), as well as the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA), participated in the meeting.

Oman also announced its intention to host the upcoming meetings of the MENA Regional Coordination Committee, which is initially scheduled to take place during the second quarter of 2024 in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Related Topics

Africa Accident European Union UAE Rabat Muscat Morocco Middle East From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

1 hour ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

2 hours ago
Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

3 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

4 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East