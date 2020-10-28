UAE continuing pivotal role in supporting women: Sheikha Fatima

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, said that the launch of the new edition of her initiative to empower women in the areas of peace and security, implemented by the Ministry of Defence and the GWU, in partnership with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women, after its significant success over the past two years, confirms that the UAE is continuing its pivotal role in supporting women in the country and the rest of the world, due to its leadership.

Sheikha Fatima made this statement on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations, UN, Security Council Resolution No.1325 on Women, Peace and Security on 31st October, 2000, adding, "We laud the efforts of UN Women to empower women, and for being a driving force for good deeds in our world, in addition to its valuable contributions to women’s empowerment and social development. In the UAE, we reiterate our commitment to supporting its programmes and initiatives aimed at building a better future for women in the UAE and the entire world.

She also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to promote global partnerships and adhere to international frameworks aimed at reinforcing gender equality and cooperation with international organisations operating in overall women’s advancement, including in the areas of peace and security.

She also noted that her women’s empowerment initiative in the areas of peace and security has trained over 350 women from the Arab region, Asia and Africa over the past year, through initiatives that promote tolerance, compassion and giving.

"Women in the UAE receive unlimited support from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, ensuring the excellence and leadership of Emirati women until they became a source of inspiration not only to Emirati generations but also to other women from around the world, through their achievements and serving their country with loyalty, responsibility and patriotism," she said in conclusion.