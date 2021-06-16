UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for World Cup-2022 after dethroning Vietnam

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over former Group leaders Vietnam in the final round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Zabeel Stadium on Tuesday.

Tonight's win saw UAE dethroned Vietnam from the top spot of Group G to reach the final round of the Asian Qualifiers for the second time running, while Vietnam, despite the defeat, advanced for the first time in their history.

The group hosts' Abdullah Ramadan sent a diagonal overhead pass for the onrushing central midfielder Ali Salmeen who controlled and rifled home the opener two minutes after the half-hour mark.

Just six minutes later, the Whites' Khalil Ibrahim rounded goalkeeper Bui Tan Truong, leaving him with no choice but to bring him down inside the box.

Striker Ali Mabkhout confidently slotted home his 76th international goal. Mahmoud Khamis added the UAEâ€™s third five minutes into the second half.

Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Linh latched onto a through pass from substitute Tran Minh Vuong and slipped the ball past goalkeeper Ali Khaseif with just five minutes to go.

In the final minute of added time, Vuong stole the ball deep inside the UAEâ€™s half, exchanging passes and converting home a second Vietnam goal.