UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas tanker explosion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the United Mexican States following the explosion of a gas tanker in eastern Mexico, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Mexico over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.