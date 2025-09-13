- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas tanker explosion
UAE Expresses Solidarity With Mexico, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Gas Tanker Explosion
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the United Mexican States following the explosion of a gas tanker in eastern Mexico, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Mexico over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..
UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..
Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas tanker explosion1 minute ago
-
United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United States of America issue joint statement on restori ..1 minute ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term1 minute ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of capsized rescue boat1 minute ago
-
UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on two-state solution1 minute ago
-
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ in 100 years, recei ..18 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad18 hours ago
-
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah18 hours ago
-
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initiatives to promote gl ..18 hours ago
-
Low-emissions hydrogen projects set to grow strongly despite wave of persistent challenges: IEA20 hours ago
-
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt20 hours ago
-
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros21 hours ago