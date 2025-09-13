Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Congratulate Norway's Prime Minister On Winning Second Term

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 01:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, on his victory in a second term in the parliamentary elections.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Jonas Støre.

