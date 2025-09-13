UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of capsized rescue boat

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over victims of a capsized rescue boat in the Punjab region during flood relief efforts, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of Pakistan over this tragedy.