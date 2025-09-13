Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Capsized Rescue Boat

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 01:45 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of capsized rescue boat

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over victims of a capsized rescue boat in the Punjab region during flood relief efforts, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of Pakistan over this tragedy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Flood Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates September Government

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..

46 seconds ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Min ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term

56 seconds ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..

1 minute ago
 UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 cou ..

UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climat ..

Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..

26 minutes ago
 Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab J ..

Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..

32 minutes ago
President for expanded Pak-China political, econom ..

President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties

36 minutes ago
 Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at ..

Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage

45 minutes ago
 Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases cau ..

Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed

1 hour ago
 Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues ..

Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East