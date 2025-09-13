- Home
UN General Assembly Adopts, By Majority Of 142 Countries, Draft Resolution On Two-state Solution
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 01:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved a draft resolution endorsing the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.
The resolution was supported by 142 countries, while 10 voted against and 12 abstained.
