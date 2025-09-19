UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Interior has extradited a wanted individual to the French authorities following his arrest by the Dubai Police General Headquarters, pursuant to an Interpol Red Notice.

The suspect is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and leading a criminal organisation.

The extradition was carried out in accordance with a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, underscoring the UAE’s firm commitment to international legal cooperation and judicial procedures.