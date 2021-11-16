UrduPoint.com

UAE Foreign Minister, Russian Minister Of Industry Discuss Cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, dealt with bilateral relations and means to further develop joint cooperation.

The two ministers discussed the UAE's organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, along with Expo's role in promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Manturov, commending the UAE-Russian comprehensive and developed strategic relations and highlighting the keenness to further develop them in all sectors to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia.

