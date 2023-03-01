UAE government participates in digital economy working group within G20

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) LUCKNOW, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) – Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE Government, stated that the UAE is keen to adopt the latest digital technologies, invest in digital skills, and apply artificial intelligence mechanisms in various fields to ensure a world-leading digital economy.

This came, during the participation of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office's, as a representative of the UAE Government in the first meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group within G20, which includes most of the largest economies in the world, part of the UAE's participation as a guest country in work-groups held in Lucknow City Presidency of the Republic of India.

The meeting discussed the importance of sharing experiences of the G20 countries in enhancing digital transformation and utilising various digital technologies in all priority areas, the practices to achieve the best digital infrastructure.

Saqr Binghalib said that the UAE government employs modern technologies to explore opportunities and find innovative solutions to critical challenges.

He reiterated that the UAE reached first place regionally and 13th globally in the e-government development index in 2022, a leap forward reflecting its endeavours to strengthen its digital infrastructure and continue the development process in achieving the best results.

He referred to the country's experiences in launching the Emirates Digital Wallet (EDW), eSignature and digital certification, and UAE pass, which reinforced digital transformation efforts, adopted digitisation-based solutions and provided the community with secure access to various government and private applications and websites; benefiting more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 Federal, local government entities, semi-government entities as well as private corporates.

Binghalib stated, “Having more than 400 government employees, decision-makers, and experts versed in artificial intelligence technologies through the participation of more than 22,000 people in the UAE AI Camp and CodersHQ, one of the initiatives of the National Programme for Coders, reflects the leadership's vision of the importance of empowering Digital skills to consolidate the UAE’s global position in as a pioneer in exploring and employing AI.

”

He explained that the UAE seeks to enhance the capabilities of cadres in the field of digitisation, building upon their skills and talents and creating a digital environment to design smart solutions and support the digital economy, pointing to the role of the digital school, one of Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives in spreading knowledge and education in various countries since its launch in 2020.

Binghalib added, “The digital school initiative reached seven countries and provided education to over 40,000 students, leveraging the experiences of more than 1,000 teachers digitally. Other initiatives have had a tremendous impact globally, such as the One Million Arab Coders and the launch of the National Qualifications Authority that aims to develop talent qualifications promoting it to international standards, aiming to support the changing workforce market requirements and build a promising generation able to lead the best future of the digital economy.”

The Artificial Intelligence Office showcased the objectives’ achieved under the umbrella of the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, launched in 2018, and the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the first of its kind in the region, aiming to enhance the UAE's leadership in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital skills through launching various national programmes, namely; the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, AI labs at the United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi and Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi.

The AI Office also touched upon the upcoming launch of the Indian Institutes of Technology, one of the most prestigious universities in the Republic of India, the first headquarters outside India in the UAE, enhancing the focus in NLP research and various digital technologies and nurturing talent to build the best digital future for the next generation.

The Artificial Intelligence Office also showcased the most important objectives of the UAE Digital Economy strategy launched in 2022, with the aim of doubling the contribution of the digital economy to GDP up to 20 percent over the next ten years.