UAE Government starts granting golden visas to resident doctors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) In executing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to grant golden visas to those with scientific competencies and distinguished expertise, the UAE Government invites doctors to apply for the golden visa in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices, and being the frontline heroes.

This golden visa will grant doctors and their families a 10-year residency, enhancing their job and living stability, and driving the development and innovation of various sectors, especially healthcare.

This initiative promotes a motivational work environment and high-quality living standards by attracting and retaining the top talents in the medical field, and providing opportunities for medical staff to work and reside in the UAE. This will strengthen the national healthcare sector and makes it a global model in terms of efficiency and quality of medical services.

All doctors licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies can apply for the golden visa between July 2021 to September 2022 through the website (smartservices.ica.gov.ae). Dubai-licensed doctors may apply through (smart.gdrfad.gov.ae). The concerned government departments will receive and review the applications to issue the golden visa for those who qualify.

Moreover, seven offices, affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), will be established across the Emirates for doctors who wish to apply for the golden visa in person.

The UAE Government recently announced the start of the golden visa application process for coders through the National Programme for Coders, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to grant golden visas to 100,000 coders, available for both residents and non-residents of the UAE.

The UAE has applied the conditionally-renewable long-term residence visa for 5 or 10 years for certain categories, including investors, entrepreneurs and specialised talents. The system allows UAE residents and foreigners with their families who wish to work, live and study in the country, to have a long-term residence visa without the need of an Emirati sponsor.

Last November, the Cabinet headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the approval of major procedural changes for residents to obtain the golden visa, as well as the inclusion of new categories eligible for the 10-year golden visa, including all doctorate degree holders, doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, coding, electricity and biotechnology, as well as outstanding students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher in accredited universities across the country.

According to Cabinet Resolution No. 56 of 2018 on Regulating the Residence Permits for Investors, Entrepreneurs and Specialised Talents, the Resolution organised the granting of residence permits for investors, entrepreneurs, specialised talents, researchers in the various fields of science and knowledge, and brilliant students.

The qualified talent categories for the 10-year golden visa include specialised talents and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge, such as doctors, professionals, scientists, inventors, and innovators.