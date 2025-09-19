- Home
UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Saint Kitts And Nevis Federation On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Marcella A. Liburd, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General and to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.
