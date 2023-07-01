UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Kagame and Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente on the occasion.