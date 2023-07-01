Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Rwanda On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 04:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Kagame and Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Independence Rwanda Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

15 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

17 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East