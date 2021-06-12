UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Federal National Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) said that the United Nations General Assembly's election today of UAE to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2022-2023 reaffirms the global trust in the ability of the UAE and its foreign policy as a fundamental pillar in maintaining international peace and security.

In a statement on this development, Ghobash said that the UAE's policy is founded on dialogue, understanding, and the pursuit of peace, stability and development in international relations.

He congratulated the UAE people on the new achievement, which, he said, is added to the UAE’s track record of global achievements, thanks to the wise leadership's approach led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates.

He also praised the efforts of the Emirati diplomatic team led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to achieve the state's vision on establishing security and peace in the world.