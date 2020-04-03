UAE markets face no shortage of consumer commodities, prices under control: Ministry of Economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) Local markets do not face any shortage of consumer and non-consumer commodities, especially the basic essentials, the Ministry of Economy has affirmed.

Control and monitoring of prices of consumer commodities is a priority for its market monitors, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry is coordinating daily with the concerned local departments and bodies as well as suppliers and sale outlets to ensure smooth flow of commodities to the markets and prices control, the statement added, noting that a kilogramme of Indian onion had dropped 50 percent at suppliers to AED2.

''Coordination has been discussed on an urgent basis between foreign suppliers and partners to increase imports of onion and vegetables in general.'' Necessary measures had been taken to ensure the availability of diverse commodities, said Dr. Hashim Al Nuaimi, Director of Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry.

The ministry is holding regular meetings with suppliers and merchants and outlets to coordinate the supply of commodities and is paying field visits to storehouses to check the availability of items, he added.

Praising the cooperatives for replenishing the stock of staples, he said that the capacity in the cooperatives' storehouses had reached 80 percent and it was expected to increase to 100 percent before the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The ministry, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting daily inspection tours to markets to check prices. A mystery shopper monitors prices and looks into complaints submitted by shoppers and reports price manipulation.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the important role of consumers in reporting any unjustifiable price hikes.

''We have resolved to deal with complaints and take the appropriate action,'' he affirmed.