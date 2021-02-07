UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Maltese Embassy in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, offered remarks on Sunday, February 7 on the occasion of the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Malta in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the historic ties between the UAE and Malta since the establishment of diplomatic relations in November 1973.

In his remarks, Al Sayegh underscored the depth of economic cooperation between the UAE and Malta, pointing to investment and trade exchange as areas experiencing growth in recent years.

"Between 2018 and 2019 alone, total non-oil trade between our two countries increased by almost 400 percent, with scope for further growth and opportunities for businesses in both Malta and the UAE to benefit," Al Sayegh remarked.

Turning to mutual political interests between the UAE and Malta, Al Sayegh noted the two countries’ convergence, indicating: "In the realm of political relations, the UAE and Malta hold a range of shared perspectives with respect to regional and international issues and a firm desire to promote peace and stability, particularly within the Eastern Mediterranean.

"

Concerning the global COVID-19 situation, Al Sayegh praised solidarity among the international community and expressed hope in closer UAE-Maltese cooperation.

"Although COVID-19 has undoubtedly ushered in a challenging period, I have no doubt that as we continue to emerge from this crisis and chart a course forward to recovery, our friendly bilateral relations will only prosper," He emphasised.

Al Sayegh concluded by wishing Ambassador Maria Camilleri Calleja success during her tenure and looked forward to cooperating with the Maltese Embassy in efforts to develop joint opportunities in the economic, political, and cultural fields.

Remarks by Al Sayegh followed a meeting with Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Evarist Bartolo, wherein both sides discussed potential cooperation in several fields, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, fisheries, space, and diplomacy.