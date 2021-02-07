UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Minister Of State Commemorates Opening Of Maltese Embassy In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Maltese Embassy in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, offered remarks on Sunday, February 7 on the occasion of the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Malta in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the historic ties between the UAE and Malta since the establishment of diplomatic relations in November 1973.

In his remarks, Al Sayegh underscored the depth of economic cooperation between the UAE and Malta, pointing to investment and trade exchange as areas experiencing growth in recent years.

"Between 2018 and 2019 alone, total non-oil trade between our two countries increased by almost 400 percent, with scope for further growth and opportunities for businesses in both Malta and the UAE to benefit," Al Sayegh remarked.

Turning to mutual political interests between the UAE and Malta, Al Sayegh noted the two countries’ convergence, indicating: "In the realm of political relations, the UAE and Malta hold a range of shared perspectives with respect to regional and international issues and a firm desire to promote peace and stability, particularly within the Eastern Mediterranean.

"

Concerning the global COVID-19 situation, Al Sayegh praised solidarity among the international community and expressed hope in closer UAE-Maltese cooperation.

"Although COVID-19 has undoubtedly ushered in a challenging period, I have no doubt that as we continue to emerge from this crisis and chart a course forward to recovery, our friendly bilateral relations will only prosper," He emphasised.

Al Sayegh concluded by wishing Ambassador Maria Camilleri Calleja success during her tenure and looked forward to cooperating with the Maltese Embassy in efforts to develop joint opportunities in the economic, political, and cultural fields.

Remarks by Al Sayegh followed a meeting with Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Evarist Bartolo, wherein both sides discussed potential cooperation in several fields, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, fisheries, space, and diplomacy.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Malta February November Sunday 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

1 hour ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

1 hour ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

2 hours ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.