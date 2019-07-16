UrduPoint.com
UAE Newspaper Commends Visa Rule Changes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:45 AM

UAE newspaper commends visa rule changes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) A UAE newspaper has said that the conditions attached to residency and working visas are critical to expats working in the country, and any slight rule change can have immediate consequences for both the sponsor and the bearer.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf news said, "Any amendment to those regulations are therefore of the greatest interest to a large section of expatriates."

The paper went on to say that the most recent rule change by the Federal Authority for Identity and Emiratisation, FAIE, is indeed highly significant: Any expat earning AED4,000 without accommodation or AED3,000 with company-provided accommodation can sponsor their family in the UAE. Expatriates will no longer be hampered by their professional titles to sponsor dependents with the new family sponsorship policy for UAE expats.

In effect, officials at FAIE have changed the principle that income, not professional category, now determines the rules over bringing one’s family to live with them. And it’s going to change the lives of many in very positive ways.

Too many expats have been separated from their families while working here in the UAE, and that’s a separation that was brought about by having a visa that stipulated profession. Previous rules prevented certain professions from being unable to sponsor their families. Now, following Sunday’s rule change, that stipulation is removed. Income, not profession, is the overriding factor when it comes to being able to sponsor a family.

This allows expats who are residing in the UAE to bring family members spouse and children under the age of 18 or unmarried daughters to live with them.

The new regulations follow on from a UAE Cabinet decision to change the provisions on sponsoring families. Certainly, for many expats, this new regulatory environment brings a welcome change, one that will see expats enjoy the full fruits of their labour.

"In effect, the new rules means that families can be re-united and can now live together to enjoy the best that this nation has to offer," added the Dubai-based daily.

