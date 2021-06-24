UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In 9th Moscow Conference On International Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

UAE participates in 9th Moscow Conference on International Security

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence, headed by Major General Pilot Falah Mohammed Al Qahtani, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence for Policies and Strategic Affairs, participated in the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security, which concluded today.

Organised by the Russian Ministry of Defence, under the patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two-day event saw the participation of over 600 guests who discussed regional and international issues, including stability and security in Europe, Asia, Africa, the middle East and Latin America.

The event’s inauguration was attended by Sergey Kuzhugetovich, Russia's Minister of Defence, along with several defence ministers, armed forces commanders, and delegations representing ministries of defence from around the world, in addition to representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the United Nations, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Arab League.

During the event, President Putin delivered a speech via video conferencing, in which he expressed his concerns regarding regional conflicts, the threats posed by weapons of mass destruction, the activities of international criminal groups, drug smuggling and cybercrime, in addition to global terrorist threats.

The Russian Minister of Defence welcomed the participating delegations, and highlighted the importance of security and stability in achieving prosperity and development in any community.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist World United Nations Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Middle East Criminals Event From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Technical Snags Make US Astronauts' Lunar Landing ..

2 minutes ago

Rescuers Pulled 35 People Trapped Under Collapsed ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Approves Decision to Impose Sanctions Ag ..

2 minutes ago

134 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

6 minutes ago

Three govt. bills introduced in Senate

6 minutes ago

Sajid Sadpara announces summer K-2 expedition to s ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.