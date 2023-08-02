UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan to review bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international developments.

The meeting took place at Basman Palace in Amman during the UAE President’s official visit to Jordan.

His Highness was welcomed by King Abdullah, who expressed his confidence that the visit will help to reinforce the strong bilateral relations and lead to further collaboration in numerous fields.

The two sides discussed various aspects of UAE-Jordan cooperation and opportunities to build on the deep, historic ties between both nations. Their talks explored ways to expand and strengthen cooperation across key strategic sectors, with a particular emphasis on economic partnerships, investment and development opportunities, and other key areas aimed at fostering sustainable development and prosperity in both countries.

His Highness and King Abdullah exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments, and stated their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts. Both sides underscored a shared commitment to promoting peace and supporting all efforts aimed at ensuring stability for the people of the region and the world.

During the meeting, His Highness affirmed that the UAE and Jordan share a common vision to achieve sustainable development, stability, and economic prosperity for their people and for the region as a whole.

Following the meeting, a luncheon was hosted in honour of the visit of His Highness.

The meeting and lunch were attended by a delegation including His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution.

Attending from the Jordanian side was a delegation including His Royal Highness Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan; Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; Dr. Jaafar Hassan, Director of His Majesty King Abdullah's Office; and Nassar Ibrahim Al Habashneh, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE.

