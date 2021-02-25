UAE President issues decree appointing Omar Al Suwaidi as Under-Secretary of Ministry of Industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a Federal Decree appointing Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Al Suwaidi will manage a set of plans and initiatives to support, enable and advance Emirati industry, increase its contributions to the national economy, encourage innovation, employ advanced technologies to enhance industrial systems and solutions, promote cooperation and integration between relevant national authorities, consolidate national content and empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Al Suwaidi has key professional achievements during his career, most notably related to adopting Emiratisation policies in vital supplies chains, such as supporting private sector Emiratisation initiatives, diversifying the national economy, and strengthening the regional and global competitiveness of the UAE, most notably through strategic partnerships and major investment and development projects in the energy sector.

Before working at the ministry, Al Suwaidi worked in managerial positions at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), including as Head of the Commercial Affairs and In-Country Value Department, Head of the Executive Office Department, Director of the Gas Management Department, Deputy Director of the Strategy and Coordination Department, and Director of the Onshore Activities Department-Exploration and Production.

He also chaired the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Al Suwaidi holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Geoengineering from the Colorado school of Mines in the US.