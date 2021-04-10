UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE President Issues Federal Decree Restructuring Central Bank Of UAE Under Chairmanship Of Mansour Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring Central Bank of UAE under chairmanship of Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree restructuring the board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Pursuant to the Decree, the Board of Directors of the CBUAE shall be reconstituted by the following members; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh as the Vice Chairman; Jassem Mohammad Buatabah Al Zaabi as Vice Chairman; and Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama as Governor of CBUAE.

The Board of Directors includes Younis Haji Al Khoori; Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, and Dr. Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi.

Established under the Federal Law No. 10 of 1980 as a public institution, the CBUAE promotes financial and monetary stability, efficiency and resilience in the financial system, and the protection of consumers through effective supervision that supports economic growth that contribute to supporting sustainable economic system.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor UAE Bank Salem

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh postponed

23 seconds ago

Irish PM warns of 'spiral' as unrest simmers in N. ..

1 minute ago

Industrial activity in Mexico rises nine months in ..

1 minute ago

NDMA hands over PPEs to Krygyzstan

1 minute ago

Iran starts up advanced centrifuges in new nuclear ..

1 minute ago

Marquez to return from injury at Portuguese MotoGP ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.