UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring Central Bank of UAE under chairmanship of Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree restructuring the board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Pursuant to the Decree, the Board of Directors of the CBUAE shall be reconstituted by the following members; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh as the Vice Chairman; Jassem Mohammad Buatabah Al Zaabi as Vice Chairman; and Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama as Governor of CBUAE.

The Board of Directors includes Younis Haji Al Khoori; Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, and Dr. Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi.

Established under the Federal Law No. 10 of 1980 as a public institution, the CBUAE promotes financial and monetary stability, efficiency and resilience in the financial system, and the protection of consumers through effective supervision that supports economic growth that contribute to supporting sustainable economic system.