UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives King Of Morocco's Congratulations On New Leadership Appointments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 05:15 PM

UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s congratulations on new leadership appointments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a cable from King Mohammed VI of Morocco congratulating him on the new leadership appointments.

King Mohammed VI wished the UAE leadership success in their efforts to achieve the aspirations of their people for further progress and prosperity, with the support of Abu Dhabi's new Crown Prince.

