UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Arabian Gulf League fixtures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The UAE Pro League has announced the fixture schedule for the final three matchweeks of the Arabian Gulf League, with each of the remaining rounds set to be played in a single day.

According to the schedule, matchweek 24 will be played on Monday, May 3rd, as Ittihad Kalba vs. Al Ain, Al Wasl vs. Khorfakkan, and Al Nasr vs. Al Dhafra matches will kick off at 21:00. The remaining four matches between Sharjah and Hatta, Ajman and Al Jazira, Fujairah and Al Wahda, and Bani Yas and Shabab Al Ahli are scheduled to start at 23:00.

Matchweek 25 will be held on Friday, May 7th, with Khorfakkan vs. Fujairah, Ajman vs. Sharjah, and Hatta vs. Ittihad Kalba kicking off their matches at 21:00.

The penultimate matchweek proceeds with Al Jazira vs. Al Ain, Al Dhafra vs. Bani Yas, Al Wahda vs. Al Nasr, and Shabab Al Ahli vs. Al Wasl matches, which will all start at 23:00.

Matchweek 26 will be held on Tuesday, May 11th, which marks the final day of the Arabian Gulf League season. Kick-off times for Al Jazira vs. Khorfakkan, Al Ain vs. Hatta, Fujairah vs. Ajman, Ittihad Kalba vs. Sharjah, Al Wasl vs. Al Dhafra, Bani Yas vs. Al Wahda and Al Nasr vs. Shabab Al Ahli matches will be confirmed at a later time.

The UAE Pro League opted for these kick-off times to ensure equal opportunities between competing teams whether in the race title, the relegation battle, or the AFC Champions League qualification spots.