UAE provides humanitarian assistance to Kingdom of Lesotho

MASERU, Lesotho, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) Marking Zayed Humanitarian Day on the 19th of Ramadan each year, the UAE Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, has provided humanitarian aid to many cities in the Kingdom of Lesotho in the presence of His Highness Prince Seeiso Bereng and his wife Princess Mabereng Machaka and senior officials in the Kingdom.

The assistance targeted a number of families in difficult social situations to ease their burden under the supervision of Ambassador Mahash Saeed Alhameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa and Non-Permanent Ambassador to Lesotho.

"This assistance reflects the strenuous and continuous humanitarian efforts and the values of the UAE and its firm leadership, based on cooperation, solidarity, and giving," Mahash Alhameli said.

"The UAE has exerted significant effort to support brotherly and friendly countries by funding development projects and humanitarian response in order to support the prosperity and stability of these countries and alleviate humanitarian suffering in these countries," he added.

He stressed that there is communication and coordination at all political, economic, and social levels between the two countries, and that the arrival of the first shipment of aid today to the Kingdom of Lesotho is strong evidence of the partnership between the two countries and the UAE’s commitment to providing appropriate support.

He added that Africa is attracting significant interest from the UAE, wherein the value of aid between 2014 and 2018 amounted to AED 61.8 billion (US$16.83 billion).

For his part, Prince Seeiso Bereng thanked the UAE leadership and people for this initiative, which reflects their humanitarian efforts, stressing that the initiative has helped dozens of families in the Kingdom and eased their burden.

News of the aid has been widely covered by media in the Kingdom of Lesotho in news bulletins, including the city of Machache and some surrounding villages and an orphanage in the city, as well as some villages in the Thetsane area of the capital, Maseru and Mokhotlong.