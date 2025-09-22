Open Menu

UAE Sends Urgent Medical Aid To Botswana

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 05:15 PM

UAE sends urgent medical aid to Botswana

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The UAE has dispatched an urgent relief aircraft carrying 96 tonnes of medical supplies to Botswana following the declaration of a public health emergency due to shortages of essential medical supplies.

The urgent aid comes as part of the UAE’s global humanitarian initiatives aimed at ensuring early recovery and stability.

The UAE aid included a package of medicines for chronic diseases, along with essential medical supplies such as bandages, sutures, and necessary surgical equipment.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said, “The dispatch of medical aid to Botswana comes within the framework of the UAE’s global humanitarian role in responding swiftly to health crises, strengthening the health systems of friendly African countries, and enhancing their capacity to curb the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases.

He added, “The UAE’s medical assistance will help support the stock of medicines and essential medical supplies for surgical operations, while also enhancing the capacity of the health sector to provide medical services to a large segment of the population who directly rely on the public healthcare system, especially children, women, and the elderly.”

Related Topics

UAE Botswana Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

1 hour ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

3 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

4 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

4 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

5 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

5 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East