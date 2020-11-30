UrduPoint.com
UAE Strongly Condemns Terror Attack In Northeastern Nigeria

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that left over 100 people killed and numerous others injured in northeastern Nigeria.

In a statement Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.

More Stories From Middle East

