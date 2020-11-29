UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The UAE will celebrate tomorrow, on 30th November, its Commemoration Day (Martyr's Day), which will involve both official and public commemorations of the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs. The Day is marked annually to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs who have given their life in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is keen to support the families of martyrs and provide for their needs, under the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The UAE has been implementing a comprehensive strategy to support the families of martyrs and provide them with dignified lives, which is based on four key pillars of supporting family stability through launching housing programmes, providing educational services to the children of martyrs, offering comprehensive healthcare services that include initiatives for people of determination, most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic, and launching a comprehensive system of social support and initiatives aimed at improving life, scientific, cultural and sporting skills.

The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, MFAO, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court was set up to oversee these initiatives, through monitoring and reviewing the needs and requirements of martyrs’ families, and drafting and implementing related programmes and projects. It is mandated to follow up the requirements of families of martyrs in co-ordination with other authorities and to provide necessary support and care to them.

On Commemoration Day, the UAE will expresses its gratitude and respect to those heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation, confirming that responding to the call of duty is a requirement for every patriotic citizen in the country, to defend its achievements and accomplishments.

UAE launched many national initiatives to honour its fallen heroes, pay profound gratitude to their sacrifices and provide all the support and consolation to their families. Governmental and non-governmental organisations, UAE nationals as well as expatriates participate in different activities that take place during this special day to express gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and preserve their memory forever.

The MFAO launched the campaign #UAEisproudofyou, which engaged all segments of the society in activities and events to express the appreciation and pride at the sacrifices made by the Emirati martyrs while defending their homeland and maintaining its achievements. The campaign focussed on the heroic sacrifices made for the sake of the country and lauded the efforts exerted by the wise leadership to advance the UAE’s development progress..

The campaign featured several supportive events and activities that targeted various societal segments and students-tailored programmes to celebrate the Martyr’s Day through drawing portraits that reflect sacrifices made by martyrs. The campaign also featured different sports and social events as well as workshops and meetings.

The MFAO also launched a campaign to vaccinate the families of martyrs with the coronavirus vaccine, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

Since the start of the pandemic, the office has been keen to communicate with the families of martyrs and enable them to handle its consequences.

The National Archives announced the establishment of the "Martyrs' Archive" within the framework of UAE Martyr's Day, in honour of the brave Emiratis who were martyred in defence of the homeland while performing their national duty. Along with the archive, a museum was dedicated to commemorate the martyrs, aiming at creating a documented historical record of each martyr, attesting to his biography and his career, and all related information, to keep them in the National Archives.

Other MFAO's projects included a joint initiative with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment for naming several mosques after the nation's martyrs, ''Proud Expressions", an initiative in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority, TCA, which serves as a platform for artistic expression in its various forms, inspiring active public participation and involvement from across the UAE, and a '' Career Guidance Programme'' for the children of Martyrs '', which was launched in cooperation with the Sandooq Al Watan, provide outstanding students with the opportunity to explore choices for their future career paths and work environment challenges.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, pays frequently field visits to the families of martyrs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain, as part of the Tawaul Initiative, ‘Communication’, which aims at enhancing direct and permanent communication with the families of martyrs.