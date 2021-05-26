UAE to host inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) The inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 will take place from December 5th-9th, 2021, for the very first time in the middle East.

This invitation-only event is open to 100 owners of landmark automobiles, from legendary classics to iconic supercars of the modern era. Over five days, participants will cross all seven Emirates, driving their cars against the clock while enjoying the finest hospitality. Members of the public will have a rare opportunity to see these magnificent machines in the metal, being driven as they are truly meant to be experienced.

This extraordinary gathering will also coincide with the 50th anniversary celebrations of the UAE, which was formally formed on 2nd December, 1971. The staging of the race represents yet another proud achievement for this young nation, which has accomplished global fame as a centre for both business excellence and exotic luxury travel. The central hub for the event will be located in Abu Dhabi, while the race itself unfurling on a belt of tarmac across all seven Emirates of this nation.

A maximum of 100 participants from all over the world will take part in the race, where three classes of vehicles may be accepted: -1000 Miglia Era Class: This exclusive class for cars took part, or completed the entry, in one of the editions held from 1927 to 1957.

-Post 1000 Miglia Era Class: This class includes sports cars, grand touring and supercars built from 1958 to 1971.

-Supercar 1000 Miglia Travelling Collection Class: this class is dedicated to owners of the latest supercars and hypercars and reflect the UAE’s passion and appetite for these ultimate dream machines.

The staging of the race represents the pinnacle of a long-term collaboration between 1000 Miglia and Octanium, culminating in bringing the most famous historic race in the world to a region well known for its deep love of high-octane machinery and beautiful automobiles.

Of particular significance is the Golden Jubilee of the UAE. This unique moment, a celebration of 50 years since the founding of the country, coincides with the ongoing iconic Expo 2020 exhibition which attracts global interest, as well as the final race of the Formula One Calendar at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on 12th December. In this festive environment, the 1000 Miglia UAE Experience 2021 must count as one of the brightest lights on both the social and media calendars.

The Octanium team boasts more than a century of combined experience in the field of vintage cars, from creating rich retail environments, racing in classic motorsport, to building a complete support infrastructure for owners, in particular, CEO Martin Halder, who has been involved with classic-car related industries for two decades.

The preliminary event route is as follows: -Sunday, 5th December, Leg 1: Abu Dhabi to Dubai.

-Monday, 6th December, Leg 2: Dubai to Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain.

-Tuesday, 7th December, Leg 3: Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain to Fujairah.

-Wednesday, 8th December, Leg 4: Fujairah to Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.

-Thursday, 9th December, Leg 5: Jebel Jais to UAQ, Ajman, to Abu Dhabi.