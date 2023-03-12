UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) MANAMA, 12th March, 2023 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker for the Federal National Council, met with Oleksandr Kornienko, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine, and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, through exchanging visits and enhancing coordination and consultation on various issues of interest.

The two parties emphasised on the significance of coordinating positions and visions on a range of regional and international issues of common interest.