UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which included an invitation to COP28

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI , 4th October, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai sent a written letter to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, including a formal invitation to attend the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai, from November 30 to December 12.

The message was delivered to Al Thani by Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar.