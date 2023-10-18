Open Menu

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office Partners With Core42 To Enhance National Talents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 12:00 PM

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national talents

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Core42, a G42 company, to drive a robust Emiratisation AI programme.

This initiative encompasses comprehensive training programmes designed to strengthen collaboration structures within technical fields and promote the development of national talent in emerging fields, including artificial intelligence and coding.

The MoU was signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Kiril Evtimov, Chief Executive Officer of Core42, during Global DevSlam, hosted at CodersHQ, as part of Gitex Global 2023.

Gitex Global 2023 is the world's largest specialised gathering dedicated to advanced technological fields, including artificial intelligence, generative artificial intelligence, Web 3, and various pivotal digital fields.

Al Olama stated that the UAE seeks to cultivate collaborations with leading institutions, enhancing a foundational cornerstone to advance progress and digital transformation within the nation.

This represents a significant stride towards emphasising the importance of developing national talents within the digital sector. Furthermore, it plays a major role in bolstering the key drive towards comprehensive digital transformation, as envisioned by the UAE's leadership by implementing exceptional strategies and initiatives.

He added that the UAE embraces leaders and innovators in the field of artificial intelligence who possess the capability to advance the global digital landscape.

The UAE is dedicated to supporting these technologies by leveraging various elements that enhance digital applications. In doing so, the UAE aims to bolster its position in the digital world, setting an inspiring example and taking promising steps towards achieving tangible digital progress.

Chief Executive Officer of Core42 said, "At Core42, we believe in leveraging the power of innovation to serve our community and drive our nation's vision forward. This partnership with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications represents a pivotal step in this direction.

Together, we aim to cultivate an ecosystem where Emirati talent thrives, fortified by cutting-edge AI tools and global best practices. As we embark on this journey, we are confident that this alliance will lead to the development of new AI solutions resulting from deeper people capabilities that will positively impact the UAE and the world."

The collaboration reflects the UAE's commitment and efforts to facilitate the interaction between talented coders and AI experts to bolster the development of their journey and refine the essential skills for the digital future. Additionally, it aims to equip individuals with the digital tools in the artificial intelligence and coding field, essential for their professional growth and enrichment within these fields.

This strategic partnership further advances the cultivation of global leaders in artificial intelligence, bolstering the UAE's position as a frontrunner in this field.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Progress Alliance Lead From Best

Recent Stories

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

12 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

12 hours ago
Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

12 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

12 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

12 hours ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

12 hours ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East