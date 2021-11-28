UNESCO approves UAE-led decision to consolidate action for protection of cultural and creative ecosystem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) The Executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has adopted a decision led by the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Executive Board of the Organisation, to consolidate action for the protection of the cultural and creative ecosystem.

The decision, entitled "Building on the 2021 International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development Through Consolidated Action", was submitted in partnership with Indonesia, Colombia and Bangladesh as co-authors of the document, each representing pioneers in the creative economy. The document compliments significant initiatives in the cultural and creative sectors, including those led by its co-authors. Moreover, this decision is part of the UAE’s efforts towards marking the year 2021 that was declared as the International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development by the United Nations.

The decision was adopted during the 212th session of the UNESCO Executive Board and supported by over 36 UNESCO member states.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said, "The decision submitted by the UAE aims to consolidate action towards safeguarding the cultural and creative ecosystem, and builds on the strategic role played by the UAE in the international creative economy. Today, the creative economy plays a significant and remarkable role in achieving inclusive economic development of societies. Global efforts are needed to protect and nurture the cultural and creative industries, and international cooperation continues to be vital to transcend exchange into meaningful action.

"This decision will build on the outcomes of the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) organised by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth to be held from 7th-9th December 2021 during Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the WCCE aligns with UNESCO's mission and vision under its cultural mandate, the decision will assist member states in decision-making for this vital sector."

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "We are pleased with the decision made by the UNESCO Executive Board to adopt this resolution aimed at promoting the cultural and creative industries around the globe as a means of fostering human-centered sustainable development. We also welcome this resolution as it supports the aims of UNESCO and its member states and contributes to advancing cultural planning and decision-making in their countries."

The document emphasises the importance of continuing to strengthen efforts to nurture, and protect, the cultural and creative ecosystem, by requesting that the Organisation take stock of the efforts undertaken across existing and emerging international platforms and conferences, with the aim to ensure policy directions at the international level meet the future needs and aspirations of member states. Further, it requests that UNESCO initiate the development of international indicators on cultural and creative industries to assist all member states in quantifying and overseeing the development of the sector by 2022.

The decision also recommends strengthening cooperation between UNESCO and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), and other relevant organisations, to envisage collectively developing recommendations on the required intellectual property protections for cultural and creative industries to address the challenges and explore new developments in the cultural sector resulting from digital transformation and artificial intelligence.