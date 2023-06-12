WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency to bolster news exchange

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Serbia’s state news agency, Tanjug, to bolster their cooperation in news exchange.

The MoU was signed virtually by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Manja Grčić, Director-General of Tanjug.

This collaboration is part of WAM’s efforts to strengthen its partnership with international media outlets, especially as it is set to host the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) in November.

Commenting on the signing, Al Rayssi highlighted the distinguished relations that UAE and Serbia share, and their comprehensive strategic partnership, noting that the MoU signing helps build bridges of communication and cooperation between Serbian and UAE media outlets.

The WAM Director-General expressed his eagerness to see the Serbian media participate in the GMC's second edition, scheduled to be held next November in Abu Dhabi, as it provides a vital global platform that facilitates establishing strong partnerships between media outlets from around the world.

For his part, Grčić commended the continuous growth that the UAE-Serbia cooperation and strategic partnership are seeing, expressing her hope that the MoU will help enhance their ties and media collaboration with WAM.