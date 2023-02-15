Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by Her’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, Day 2 of the World Government Summit hosted a thought-provoking and inspirational plenary panel discussion titled “Powering the Future by Her” as part of the third edition of the Women in Government Forum.

Held on Day 2 of the WGS 2023 in Dubai, the panel engaged women leaders in government as champions of change, and featured powerful women in government, including Kersti Kaljulaid, former President of the Republic of Estonia, and Mona Al Marri, Vice President of UAE Gender Balance Council.

Moderated by Mina Al Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National Newspaper, the panel delved into the unique assets that women bring to government and the efforts required to amplify their impact.

The stimulating discussion explored the panellists’ respective roles in driving progress and catalysing solutions across government sectors.

Mona Al Marri said she was optimistic about the future evolution of the role of women in leadership positions worldwide and especially within the region.

“I am honestly very optimistic about the future role of women in leadership roles. Worldwide, there is a growing recognition of the importance of diversity and gender equality in government and the workplace. One step at a time, the world is finally acknowledging what women can achieve in leadership roles and what they bring in terms of improved decision-making, innovation, and other benefits,” she said.

Al Marri noted that the percentage of women STEM graduates in the UAE was significantly higher than the global average. “61 percent of women in STEM means that technology will not be a male-dominated sector in the future,” she said. “We will continue to see more supportive policies that help women advance in their careers. More and more countries today are supporting women entrepreneurs and business leaders by empowering them with skills and knowledge to succeed in leadership positions.”

Kersti Kaljulaid echoed Al Marri’s optimism and said, “More men are willing to take supportive roles today. Journalists often ask who makes pancakes for my children? I am proud to say it’s my husband. And there are many more men like that today, supporting women.” However, she noted that the world needs to “claw back some of the progress that was lost during the pandemic, when women were forced to take on a larger care-giving role.”

For promoting more women in corporate leadership roles, Kaljulaid said she preferred the French quota system. “I like the French way of quota. If you haven’t met the gender quota for senior executives and board members, you will be disincentivised and have to face a fine.”

When Al Oraibi asked Mona Al Marri about her ideal leadership style, she said, “Personally, inspirational leadership to me is summarised in one name: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness’ leadership style—human-centric and result-oriented—is inspiring to not just us here but across the region and worldwide.”

Al Marri added, “His Highness has showed us what can be achieved with vision, determination, and a commitment to the people. He shares his vision with people and inspires them. Teamwork and passion are two key elements that I admire in him, and we learned from him that leadership is not just about making decisions but also about creating a shared vision and empowering others.”

Asked about the not-so-positive perception of the region in terms of gender balance, Al Marri said that the “region’s negative perception is unfortunate, but I am sure and confident that this will change because of the efforts that we see today that are channelled towards empowering women and promoting gender equality not only in the government but also the private sector.” She added that changing perceptions should not be a Primary objective of leaders.

“Engaging with global, regional and local organisations is key to accelerating this journey and ensuring we have the support of many important voices. Changing mindsets here in the Arab world is the first priority. We need to accelerate legal reforms, policies, laws, and roll out initiatives to promote gender equality… If we do that and do it well, I have no doubt in my mind that a change in perception will follow.”

The well-attended panel discussion looked at how the contribution of women in positions of leadership leads to more inclusive, prosperous, and resilient societies. Through the lens of successful women leaders, the panel also addressed how institutional change, especially the quality of governance and top-down commitment from governments can increase the presence of women in government and expand women’s opportunities in decision-making and how they, as women leaders in government, have been able to drive such changes.

The UAE Gender Balance Council is committed to strengthening its global partnerships as a critical aspect of its strategy. It aims to establish the UAE’s leadership and influence in the realm of gender balance and to increase the representation of women in leadership and the economy.

Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE places great importance on gender balance and women’s empowerment and is eager to share its inspiring achievements with the global community. The country’s commitment to supporting international efforts to achieve gender balance is a testament to its sustainable approach.

At the World Government Summit 2023, leaders and officials from the government and private sectors, as well as representatives of international organisations with expertise in gender policies, are participating in discussions about the current status and opportunities for progress in gender balance and women’s participation in government, both locally and globally.

The Gender Balance Forum and the Women in Government Forum, also held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration to accelerate progress towards SDG 5.