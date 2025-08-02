World Breastfeeding Week: Invest In Health Systems, Policies To Benefit Mums, Babies
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) GENEVA, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) said investing in breastfeeding support is one of the most powerful tools policy-makers have to improve public health, strengthen economies, and secure the well-being of future generations.
On the start of World Breastfeeding Week on Friday, the UN agency explained that breastfeeding protects child health and improves survival, especially in the first months of life. For infants, breast milk is more than food: it also provides protection against many common illnesses like diarrhoea, pneumonia and infections.
Mothers also benefit as breastfeeding reduces the risk of postpartum haemorrhage, as well as breast and ovarian cancers, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.
This year’s theme calls for investing in health systems as well as policies, laws and programmes that prioritize women, babies and breastfeeding.
WHO urges governments to allocate dedicated funding for breastfeeding support, including for when new mums come home, along with maternity protections like paid leave after giving birth.
