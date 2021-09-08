Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates new UAEU graduate studies building in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, and the Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), today formally opened the new UAEU Graduate Studies’ facilities in Abu Dhabi.

In his welcome speech, he said that innovation and entrepreneurship are fundamental to modern civilisation and that it is important for universities to incubate creativity, invention, and new applications of knowledge. Universities are research-driven educational environments and have the responsibility to contribute to the global development of knowledge and practice.

The delegation was given a tour of the new facility and remarked on its high-spec design and its cutting-edge equipment and technology. These promote creativity and innovation among scholars.

Nusseibeh stated that UAEU’s research contribution to scientific, technological, and practical advances would serve to ensure that graduate students have the skills, knowledge, and tools necessary for creativity, innovation, and leadership.

He emphasised the ambition of the UAEU as the "University of the Future". "We will provide an environment that incubates innovation, professionals of distinction, and pioneers. We will foster diversity, attract the talented, and direct them to be partners in fields necessary to the development of our nation, and our nation’s role on the world stage."

The UAEU’s new graduate facility in Abu Dhabi offers accredited graduate programmes. Students are supervised by highly qualified faculty. The university offers Master and PhD programmes in many fields, these include business Administration, Accounting, Engineering Management, and Law.

The inauguration was also attended by Professor Ghaleb Al Hadrami, Acting Vice-Chancellor of UAEU; Professor Mohammed Qasimi, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost; Prof. Ali Hassan Al-Marzouqi, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies; and Khalfan Saleh Al Dhaheri, Acting Secretary-General.